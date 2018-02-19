FOOD & DRINK

Conquer Your Dim Sum Cravings At These 2 New York Eateries

Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
So you're hungry--and you're ready for some dim sum. Good news: we've found two places that will satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for dumplings and more.

Hong Kong Station


157 W. 47th St. (between 7th Ave & Avenue Of The Americas.), Times Square
Photo: Ben M./Yelp

Located in Times Square, Hong Kong Station is a Cantonese eatery that offers dim sum on its extensive menu.

For dim sum, look for classic offerings like shrimp dumplings, stir-fried turnip cake with XO sauce and sticky rice with chicken. There are also regular and vegetarian dim sum platters for those who would like to sample a variety of options.

Diners can also opt for other classic Cantonese dishes, such as roast duck and wonton noodle soup, salt and pepper squid and several rice porridge (congee) options, including whole lobster congee.

Hong Kong Station's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Ken H., who reviewed Hong Kong Station on January 7th, wrote: "This is a brand-new place and it is awesome that you got the authentic HK flavor in the heart of Times Square. The place just open so it's like a hidden treasure right now."

Michelle C. noted: "Beautiful atmosphere and great lunch special prices for Midtown, would definitely recommend a lunch date here."

Dynasty Dim Sum


381 3rd Ave. (between 27th St & 28th St.), Kips Bay
Photo: Dynasty Dim Sum/Yelp

Sharing a building with sister restaurant Flame Hibachi, Dynasty Dim Sum specializes in modern Cantonese bites.

Along with the usual classic dim sum offerings like shrimp dumplings and pork and shrimp shumai, look for specialty items like Hello Kitty buns, xialongbao soup dumplings with truffle oil and baked matcha roast pork buns.

Dynasty Dim Sum currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper James G., who reviewed Dynasty Dim Sum on February 4th, wrote: "Came here on a Sunday afternoon knowing that they have a happy hour on their dim sum menu. They didn't mention it, but was pleased to get buy two, get one free and $7 cocktails."

And Lisa H. wrote: "We ordered shrimp crystal dumplings, roast pork bun, soup dumplings with truffle oil, lotus wrap and teriyaki chicken. The dim sum was excellent, I could do without the teriyaki chicken, but my husband enjoyed it. Service was also good. The server was fast, attentive and friendly."

Dynasty Dim Sum is open daily from noon-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News