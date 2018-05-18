Conquer your ice cream cravings at these 5 New York City newcomers

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
45 Spring St., Nolita
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream offers both regular and vegan ice cream, as well as other desserts. The location at 45 Spring St. (between Mulberry and Mott streets) is the eighth for the popular Greenpoint-based chain and food truck.
As we previously reported, Van Leeuwen's unique ice cream flavors include honeycomb, Earl Grey tea and black sesame ash, as well as more traditional options like chocolate and salted caramel. Vegan ice cream flavors are available, as are milkshakes, housemade pastries, and coffee and tea.
There's also a selection of rotating special flavors for both classic and vegan ice creams -- like the Dark Matter, which gets its glossy black hue from activated charcoal. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Van Leeuwen currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from users.
Yelper Cynthia N., who reviewed the ice cream parlor on May 1, wrote, "The new location is a little small, but the ice cream is always the best."
"So great to find somewhere with both regular and vegan options, great for a big group with different dietary needs," said London C. "I had the vegan peanut butter chocolate and Planet Earth and loved it!"
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is open from noon-midnight daily. Be warned: this location only accepts credit cards.
OddFellows Ice Cream
55 E. Houston St., Nolita
Photo: OddFellows Ice Cream/Yelp
Also in Nolita, OddFellows Ice Cream just debuted a new location at 55 E. Houston St. It's the third for the popular Brooklyn-based scoop shop, from co-founders Sam Mason, Holiday Kumar and Mohan Kumar.
The Nolita space is called Coffee & Cream by OddFellows, and is both an ice cream parlor and a coffee shop. It offers signature OddFellows ice cream flavors and Stumptown espresso drinks, both separately and in combinations like cold brew milkshakes.
The constantly rotating ice cream flavors currently include choices like buttermilk honey blueberry and lime tarragon sorbet. (You can check OddFellows' website for a list of daily flavors.)
Yelp users are excited about the new OddFellows, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
"This location is the best mostly because it is a hybrid coffee/ice cream shop, so I can basically just live here," said Mike C., who was the first to review OddFellows on April 9. "It's a really convenient spot for coffee and/or dessert right before getting on/off the train."
"The shop is super cute, I like the white walls and counters because it brings out the colors of the decorations. The atmosphere is really relaxed, and you can really enjoy sitting there with your dessert," Christopher W. said, noting of the Ants on a Log flavor: "The celery sorbet tasted like cucumber, so it was super refreshing. The occasional bites of raisin and peanut butter were also nice."
OddFellows Ice Cream is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Ben & Jerry's
24 St. Marks Place, East Village
Photo: Nick C./Yelp
The new East Village outpost of popular national chain Ben & Jerry's offers ice cream by the pint or scoop. It also does catering for events and creates customizable ice cream cakes for special occasions.
New flavors for 2018 include the Chocolate Shake It (chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls) and the non-dairy Cinnamon Buns: a cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl.
Yelp users are generally positive about the new Ben & Jerry's, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
"Ben & Jerry's is just the best. Maybe a little more expensive than other area ice cream options, but worth it. Not only is their ice cream decadent, but they're also quite socially conscious about how they source their ingredients and where their profits go," Yelper Amanda D. wrote.
"This location is small, and there are about five available seating spaces," noted Millie R. "The staff members are nice and extremely attentive. There are no restrooms, but the store is very clean and located near the subway."
Ben & Jerry's is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Sprinkles Land
38 Park Row, Suite 1, Financial District
Photo: Hope T./Yelp
Sprinkles Land is a spot to score soft-serve, bubble tea, smoothies, milkshakes, and even a few dim sum dumplings. Located at 38 Park Row, Suite 1, in the Financial District, it specializes in photo-worthy ice cream creations, served in wineglasses with plenty of colorful toppings.
Options include the Your Honey sundae (vanilla ice cream served in a wineglass, topped with honeycomb and a syringe of honey) and smoothies like the Romeo and Juliet, a combination of mango and pomelo. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
Sprinkles Land currently holds four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from users.
Jessica W., who was one of the first users to review the shop on February 8, said, "I went there for a bubble tea, but saw how cute the ice creams look in the wineglass. I had to get one! Great-tasting ice cream and a friendly staff! It's a very nice and clean place to take pictures too."
But Lolin L. noted of the Purple Paradise flavor, "The soft serve was super creamy, and presentation was nice, but the flavor was just lacking. There wasn't a strong ube flavor; rather, it was just a sweet cream flavor."
Sprinkles Land is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.
Matcha n' More
177 Hester St., Little Italy
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Matcha n' More is a spot to score Japanese-style soft-serve ice cream with a glitzy twist, as well as matcha pastries and hot and cold matcha drinks. Located at 177 Hester St. in Little Italy, the scoop shop prides itself on all-organic ingredients and matcha sourced from Uji, Japan's premier tea-growing region.
The soft-serve options are simple: vanilla, matcha or a mix of the two, served in a cup, matcha cone or chocolate cone. But if desired, customers can add an instantly Instagram-worthy coating of 24-karat gold leaf.
In addition to ice cream, Matcha n' More serves drinks like a rainbow matcha latte, with ginger, turmeric, beet, matcha, and almond milk; and pastries like a matcha cream puff. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 109 reviews on Yelp, Matcha n' More has been raking in the rave reviews.
"24-karat gold ice cream? Say no more. I came to Matcha n' More to give this ice cream a try and I loved it!" wrote Yelper Sue C., who reviewed Matcha n' More on May 13.
But Kevin D. scoffed that the golden novelty was "nothing special ... adding the gold doesn't make the ice cream taste any better. But the matcha does have the good bitter taste. "
"This is a great place to go if you're looking to maintain your trendy Instagram game," Yelper Gloria L. observed. "I don't buy into dessert trends much, but the flavor blend was great."
Matcha n' More is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.