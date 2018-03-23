FOOD & DRINK

Conquer Your Turkish Food Cravings At These 3 New York Newcomers

Lamb shish kebab. | Photo: Turkuaz/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Turkish meal in New York? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Turkish food.

Go York Bistro Cafe


982 2nd Ave. (between 51st St. & 52nd St.), Midtown East
Photo: Joelle K./Yelp

Go York Bistro Cafe (also known as Gulluoglu Go York) specializes in Turkish and Mediterranean fare. On the menu, look for a simit (a Turkish-style bagel) sandwich, filled with sliced tomatoes and your choice of cheese; chicken shish kebab with rice or bulgur and manti, Turkish mini ravioli stuffed with ground lamb.

There are also nine different kinds of baklava for dessert. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Go York Bistro Cafe currently holds 3.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Celeste T., who reviewed Go York Bistro Cafe on December 28th, wrote, "First stop to eat at in New York. Authentic Turkish cafe. Falafel was phenomenal, sandwiches and wraps were good. I was too full to try the baklava, but it looked delicious. Turkish tea was great!"

Zlata Z. noted, "They say first impressions are everything. The flavors I just experienced knocked the socks off my feet! Delicious, flavorful, prepared just right...Amazing."

Go York Bistro Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 8:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 8am-10:30pm.

Nusr-Et


60 W. 53rd St. (between Avenue Of The Americas & 5th Ave.), Midtown
Photo: Dylan A./Yelp

Turkish steakhouse Nusr-Et comes courtesy of Salt Bae (Nusret Gokce), the internet-famous chef known for his dramatic style of seasoning.

On the menu, look for meat-centric offerings like steak tartare, asado beef ribs and a wide range of steaks, including a New York steak and filet mignon. There are also lamb offerings such as lamb filet and lamb chop.

But for many, the highlight of the evening will be an appearance from Salt Bae himself to season their steak.

Nusr-Et currently holds 3.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Elyka A., who reviewed Nusr-Et on March 14th, wrote, "The amount of food above that we ordered was a good amount for four people. Granted we weren't starving, and with the drinks--two/three per person--I did not think this place was over priced at all."

Andrew B. noted, "Good food, but a bit pricey. You are really paying for the theatrics, presentations, and ambiance of the place. Entertaining restaurant to host out-of-towners, but more about the show rather than the steak."

Nusr-Et is open daily from noon-midnight.

Turkuaz Restaurant


255 W. 55th St. (between Broadway & 8th Ave.), Midtown West
Photo: Turkuaz/Yelp

Turkuaz Restaurant first got its start nearly 18 years ago on the Upper West Side. The eatery--which specializes in elevated Turkish fare--recently opened its new location in the Midtown West area.

On the menu, look for offerings like Turkish dumplings filled with ground beef and herbs, barbecued meatballs, and stuffed cabbage with ground lamb, rice and fresh herbs. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Turkuaz Restaurant has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Amy F., who was one of the first users to visit Turkuaz Restaurant on January 21st, wrote, "Delicious! We were full after eating the small meze / cold appetizer plate. We had the cack, haydar, babaganus, acl ezme and hummus. My friend said the bread was the best she's ever had at a restaurant."

And Ershad Z. wrote, "Came in for early dinner. The food is good. Shared a baba ganoush and the mixed grill. It was enough. The mixed grill had a lot of meat. A small portion of rice and salad."

Turkuaz Restaurant is open daily from 11am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News