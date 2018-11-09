MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Sushi by Bou is a one-of-a-kind underground Omakase experience, located beneath of The Sanctuary Hotel in the middle of Times Square.
The entrance is comprised of a wooden latched gate, and the walls are heavily graffiti'd as you descend downstairs. The restaurant itself is small and intimate and serves only eight to 12 guests at a time.
Traditional Japanese Omakase can run around $200 and last about two to three hours, meaning the price is too expensive for the average person to enjoy.
Chef David Bouhadana wanted to change that.
"The concept is simple," Bouhadana said, "guests are invited to experience a 12-piece, $50 Omakase in under 30 minutes."
A $50 traditional Omakase is unheard of in New York City.
Chef Bouhadana will tell guests to stop talking and start eating, because they only have 30 minutes to complete their meal. He admits that he has, on occasion, told customers to leave because their time on the clock had run out.
This might sound like an odd concept, considering restaurants usually want customers to dine at their leisure.
Chef Bouhadana describes himself as a passionate, "no B.S." type of guy, and he loves to educate people on the food he serves.
"I love to play, and sushi is my Play-Doh."
Sushi by Bou is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with a text-only policy for reservations.
