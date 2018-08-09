Craving a burger? These 3 New York City spots have you covered

Igloo Rolls
4009 82nd St., Elmhurst
Photo: Igloo Rolls/Yelp
Igloo Rolls is a spot to score ice cream, crepes, burgers and more, located at 4009 82nd St. in Elmhurst. Although it specializes in desserts, it has plenty of Latin American-inflected savory food options, from burgers and fries to fried plantain sandwiches.
The hamburger de pernil, for instance, is topped with marinated pulled pork, cooked ham, cheese and housemade sauces. The eatery also serves a variety of patacones (fried plantain sandwiches), as well as milkshakes like the Pine Mango with pineapple and mango. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Igloo Rolls, which currently holds five stars out of six reviews on the site.
"Ice cream, crepes, milkshake, arepas, patacones all in one place? Can't go wrong!" wrote Yelper Viviana M., who reviewed Igloo Rolls on July 14. "I'm a fries and burger lover ... the fries with the salsa are one of the best I've ever tasted."
"Had a delicious burger and one of their ice cream rolls," added Yelper Tina W. "Was yummy and service was good too!"
Yelper Stephen B. wrote, "Definetly my new go to place for some good food. I tried the milkshakes and probably the best crepe ive ever had. Excellent service, great food presentation, and the food itself is amazing. With..."
Igloo Rolls is open from 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Shake Shack
2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville
Photo: Mary F./Yelp
National fast-food burger chain Shake Shack recently opened its first Staten Island location at 2655 Richmond Ave in the Staten Island Mall. The burger joint also serves chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, milkshakes and frozen custard.
From the menu, customers can choose from burgers like the SmokeShack: a cheeseburger topped with applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper, and house special sauce. Vegetarians have options like the muenster-filled portobello mushroom burger. (The menu is available to check out here.)
The Staten Island Shake Shack's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"Food is exactly how it is at other locations, quality burgers and fries but you're paying the NYC-premium for them," Yelper Ben S. wrote on July 16. "Service was more pleasant than at others I've been to, but the wait time was just as long ... The patio outside is awesome and has plenty of seating."
"Once 12 hit, the line was out the door," Lyndsay V. noted of the new location's crowded feel. "The food itself was very good. The burgers are juicy, the fries are not over salted and the shake (got the marshmallow chocolate chip) was amazing!"
Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
East N Bull Cafe Bistro
2338 Coney Island Ave., Sheepshead Bay
Photo: Laila H./Yelp
East N Bull is a lunch and dinner cafe, offering burgers, sandwiches, crepes and more. Located at 2338 Coney Island Ave., it also doubles as a space for parties and events.
In addition to classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the bistro offers vegetarians the option of a black bean burger or falafel burger, as well as more eclectic fare like a lamb-patty Mediterranean burger with goat cheese.
With just two reviews on Yelp, giving it five stars, East N Bull has encountered a warm reception in its early days.
"The burgers were cooked just right and the chipotle sauce on the spicy burger was great!" said Yelper Laila H., who was the first to review the new cafe on June 11. "The owners were so kind, welcoming and attentive, almost making you feel like you were eating at their home."
And Yelper Max B. agreed, "Definitely the best burger I've had in a long time."
East N Bull is open from noon-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.