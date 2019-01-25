Craving American? Check out these 4 new New York City spots

---
Mokum
464 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: jeff o./Yelp
Mokum is a New American spot.
On the menu, you'll find breakfast, lunch and dinner options including pan-fried house-made gnocchi with spinach and wild mushroom ragu. Pair it with one of the restaurant's wines or cocktails.
Yelp users are excited about Mokum, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Yelper Leticia H. wrote, "We ordered gnocchi and steak for the entrees, and jamon iberico with potatoes for an appetizer. All of it was delicious, though the gnocchi was exceptional because of the creamy white sauce with mushrooms and tomatoes."
Mokum is open from 2 p.m.-midnight daily.
J J Kinahan's
757 Sixth Ave., Chelsea
Photo: brian b./Yelp
J J Kinahan's is an Irish pub and traditional American spot, offering tapas and more.
Choose between a large selection of brunch and American favorites like the New York strip steak with mashed potato, asparagus, au poivre, chimichurri and horseradish.
J J Kinahan's's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 18 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Jimmy L. wrote on Yelp, "The food was delicious. I have peers who are picky eaters and they were raving about the selection. The cocktails were made perfectly, the service was outstanding and overall, we had an incredible night."
J J Kinahan's is open from 11 a.m.-4 a.m. daily.
Hilltop Park Alehouse
3821 Broadway, Washington Heights
Photo: alecca f./Yelp
Hilltop Park Alehouse is a bar and traditional American spot.
This spot features sharable plates, sandwiches and burgers. If you're feeling adventurous, try the Hot Mess burger with fried egg, beer cheese, bacon crumbles, caramelized onion, pickled jalapenos and garlic Sriracha mayo.
Hilltop Park Alehouse currently holds four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Drew L., who was one of the first users to visit Hilltop Park Alehouse on January 5, wrote, "I can't wait to go back to try everything on the menu! We had the pulled pork sandwich with au jus and the Frenchie burger and they were both phenomenal."
Yelper Paul R. wrote, "The food is always really tasty, the beers are generous and the vibe is perfect."
Hilltop Park Alehouse is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Mulberry & Vine
644 Lexington Ave., Midtown
Photo: carly c./Yelp
Mulberry & Vine is a New American spot.
Choose between a variety of different plates and bowls like the Mediterranean braised chicken with chicken stock, onions, lemon, capers, oregano, parsley, chili flakes, garlic, non-GMO canola oil and sea salt. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.
Mulberry & Vine's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Steph B. wrote, "I came here and got a bowl with brown rice, broccoli, sweet potatoes and chicken broth. It was really good and I'm excited to go back."
Mulberry & Vine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)