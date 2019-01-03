FOOD & DRINK

Craving barbecue? Check out these 4 new New York City spots

Photo: Bap/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in trying some new spots for barbecue in New York City? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some barbecue.
Madame Vo BBQ


104 Second Ave., East Village
Photo: madame vo bbq/Yelp

Madame Vo BBQ is a Vietnamese spot, offering barbecue and more.

Try the Bo 7 Mon, a seven-course meal with different kinds of beef cooked over a tabletop grill, including meatballs and tongue. The meat, mixed with vegetables and fruit are then meant to be wrapped in rice paper like burritos.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out eight reviews, Madame Vo BBQ has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Chao X. wrote, "This might be my favorite barbecue place at the moment! There's unique tastes and flavors that you probably won't find anywhere else in the city!"

Madame Vo BBQ is open from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Shokunin BBQ


952 60th St., Borough Park
photo: shokunin bbq/yelp
Shokunin BBQ is a sushi bar and Japanese spot, offering barbecue and more.

This barbecue spot offers a large selection of sushi, barbecue and other Japanese dishes. Choose between different types of beef, poultry, pork, seafood or vegetables that you grill yourself at your table. Pair it with a flight of different types of sake.

Shokunin BBQ's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Jia Ling C., who reviewed Shokunin BBQ on December 27, wrote, "This is probably my favorite Japanese barbecue spot in Brooklyn. The meat is so flavored and tender. The seafood is also super fresh and juicy."

Shokunin BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.

1st & 3rd An American Bar


4029 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island
Photo: 1st & 3rd an american bar/Yelp

1ST & 3RD An American Bar is a sports bar and traditional American spot, offering barbecue and more.

Choose between a large selection of barbecue and traditional bar fare. Try the All American BBQ Burger, dusted with a spice rub, thick cheddar cheese, pulled pork, fried pickles and house-made barbecue sauce. Finish off your meal with the deep fried Twinkies, which are stuffed with Twix, wrapped in bacon, funnel cake batter and topped with whipped cream.

1ST & 3RD An American Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Angela A., who was one of the first users to visit 1ST & 3RD An American Bar on December 7, wrote, "I had an amazing time at 1st and 3rd American Bar this evening. The apps and burgers we ordered were simply out of this world."

1ST & 3RD An American Bar is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, noon-4 a.m. on Saturday and noon-2 a.m. on Sunday.

Bap


516A Third Ave., Murray Hill
photo: bap/yelp

Bap is a Korean spot, offering poke and barbecue.

This spot offers a large selection of Korean barbecue and other traditional dishes. Order the bulgogi (marinated thinly sliced ribeye), or opt for the grilled black cod with marinated bean paste and chili sauce, served on top of Korean hash brown, Parmesan cheese and stir-fried Kimchi.

Yelp users are excited about Bap, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on the site.

Yelper Rosa C. wrote, "We had a lovely and satisfying meal with delicious broths that soothed us in this chilly weather. We will definitely be returning!"

Bap is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
