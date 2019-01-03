FOOD & DRINK

Craving breakfast and brunch? Check out these 3 new New York City spots

Thompson Brooke. | Photo: Everything L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got breakfast and brunch fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for breakfast and brunch food.
---

Good Morning Brooklyn


31 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick
Photo: Good morning brooklyn/Yelp

Good Morning Brooklyn is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering salads and juice and smoothies.

This spot offers a large selection of salads and bowls including the Wild Mong with baby spinach, carrot, red cabbage, bean sprout, scallion, egg, bulgogi, wild rice, sesame oil and red pepper paste.

Yelp users are excited about Good Morning Brooklyn, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Mel E., who reviewed Good Morning Brooklyn on January 3, wrote, "My girlfriend and I split one of their bowls and it was definitely enough for the both of us. They packed the bowl with tons of spinach, a lot of chicken, and so many other fresh ingredients. It was incredibly tasty."

Good Morning Brooklyn is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.

BarBacon


127 Fourth Ave., East Village
Photo: barbacon/Yelp

BarBacon is a New American and breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more.

This bar specializes in bacon. Start off with a tasting of one of BarBacon's four artisanal bacons and try the Kentucky fried bacon burger with ginger sage pork sausage and pineapple jalapeno slaw on a pretzel bun. And for dessert, don't miss out on the chocolate covered bacon with pink peppercorn and bacon whipped cream.

With a four-star rating out of 57 reviews on Yelp, BarBacon has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tarita H., who reviewed BarBacon on December 28, wrote, "I've been to this place at least four times before finally writing a review and my experience every single time has been fabulous!"

BarBacon is open from noon-1 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.

Thompson Brooke


631 Grand St., Williamsburg
Photo: brooke c./Yelp

Thompson Brooke is a bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot.

Choose between a variety of brunch and bar fare like the Yankee Whaler with Russet potato boats, queso, bacon, sour cream, scallions and pickled chile.

For dessert, try the maple french toast doughnut with a cinnamon glaze and roasted apples.

Thompson Brooke's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Sea N. wrote, "I highly recommend the St. Lucy's Dream (chicken and waffles), it will not disappoint. The french toast doughnuts are also worth dying for."

Thompson Brooke is open from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
