FOOD & DRINK

Craving chicken wings? Here are 3 new spots to try in New York City

Anchor Bar-New York. | Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
On the hunt for the best new chicken wings in New York City? From an Astoria eatery with a new name to a sports bar, here are the latest places to check out.

Boho Chicken


25-30 Broadway, Astoria
Photo: BOHO CHICKEN/Yelp

Boho Chicken specializes in Korean fried chicken served with a side of pickled radish. On the menu, start off small with 10 wings or fill up on the large with 30 wings.

Formerly Bonchon Chicken Astoria, the restaurant's other dishes include Japchae with stir-fried glass noodles, vegetables and thinly sliced marinated beef, and Bull Dak -- chicken stir-fried with rice cakes in a fiery sauce. Salads and seafood-based appetizers are also available.

The eatery currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response.

Yelper Jenny J., who reviewed it on June 1, wrote, "Wow! Just as good as always. They changed the name of the store, however, the food menu is pretty much remain the same. They added a new flavor, honey garlic, which is now my favorite! So crispy and tasty!"

Yelper Toly M. wrote, "Amazing bonchon! And lovely deals; free beer with Tamaiyaki! I definitely recommend this place."

Boho Chicken is open from 4:30-11:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.

American Wing Company


159 E. 116th St., East Harlem
Photo: JOHN N./Yelp

Score fried chicken and more at the American Wing Company, where you can order buckets of wings ranging from 10 pieces to 100. Flavors available include garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper and honey mustard.

Cheesesteaks, burgers and fries are also on the menu.

Yelpers are generally positive about the business, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.

Noel C., who reviewed it on May 24, wrote, "The best wings I have ever tasted. ... The customer service is friendly, fast, kind and all authentic smiles."

Vanessa W. noted, "Best wings you can find in the neighborhood. The chicken is crispy and there are many sauce options. My favorites are the medium and garlic Parmesan. ... Service is friendly, welcoming, and helpful."

American Wing Company is open from noon-8:45 p.m. daily.

Anchor Bar - New York


327 W. 57th St., Hell's Kitchen
PHOTO: DALLAS D./YELP

Anchor Bar - New York is a sports bar and traditional American spot, offering chicken wings and more.

Each menu within this franchise is designed based on location. Staples include the True Boneless Wings with cubed chicken breast and the World Famous Wings served with celery and blue cheese. Sauces include mild, medium, spicy hot barbecue, garlic Parmesan, chipotle barbecue and more.

The business currently has 14 reviews on Yelp and is off to a rocky start.

Yelper Bing R., who posted a review on June 10, wrote, "I did a takeout order of three kinds of buffalo wings: classic, suicide and medium. I was disappointed that the suicide was not as I thought it would be; unless they made a mistake. The medium seemed hotter than the classic."

Laura P. noted, "Was anticipating a taste of my childhood home; instead found a non-authentic tourist-centric restaurant. ... The wings aren't crispy, hot and juicy from the fryer. The hot sauce is oily and without much flavor."

Anchor Bar - New York is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News