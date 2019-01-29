Craving desserts? Here are Mount Vernon's top 4 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Mount Vernon, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Fleetwood Bakery Shop
Photo: robert p./Yelp
Topping the list is Fleetwood Bakery Shop. Located at 561 Gramatan Ave., the purveyor of Italian sweets, custom cakes, cupcakes and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in Mount Vernon, boasting four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ice Cream Factory
Photo: shoshana r./Yelp
Next up is Ice Cream Factory, situated at 400 E. Sandford Blvd. With four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies and more has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Swirls & Sweets
Photo: dexter v./Yelp
Swirls & Sweets, located at 5 Broad St. W, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie -- which also offers ice cream and frozen yogurt -- 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.
4. Cupcake Cutie Boutique
Photo: cupcake cutie boutique/Yelp
Cupcake Cutie Boutique, a bakery located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8 S. Sixth Ave. to see for yourself.