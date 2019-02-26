FOOD & DRINK

Craving desserts? Here are White Plains's top 3 options

Coco Choco Bakery. | Photo: Nosh K./Yelp

Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Coco Choco Bakery



Photo: mercedes c./Yelp

Topping the list is Coco Choco Bakery. Located at 1 Harding Ave., the bakery is the highest rated dessert spot in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

2. 16 Handles



Photo: 16 handles/Yelp

Next up is 16 Handles, situated at 361 Mamaroneck Ave. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and juice and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite.

3. McCants Mini Cheesecake



Photo: mccants mini cheesecake/Yelp

McCants Mini Cheesecake, located at 4 Martine Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts and more 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.
---

