Craving desserts? Here are White Plains's top 3 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Coco Choco Bakery
Photo: mercedes c./Yelp
Topping the list is Coco Choco Bakery. Located at 1 Harding Ave., the bakery is the highest rated dessert spot in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.
2. 16 Handles
Photo: 16 handles/Yelp
Next up is 16 Handles, situated at 361 Mamaroneck Ave. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and juice and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite.
3. McCants Mini Cheesecake
Photo: mccants mini cheesecake/Yelp
McCants Mini Cheesecake, located at 4 Martine Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts and more 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.
---
