Craving dim sum? Check out these 4 NYC newcomers

Oh Dumplings
6 Bergen St., Cobble Hill
Photo: Kaley R./Yelp
Oh Dumplings is a new dim sum spot in Cobble Hill. The focused menu offers handmade dumplings, bings (crepe-style sandwiches), mo (Chinese burgers) and sides such as seasoned congee, braised beef and a veggie salad.
Dumplings come pan-fried or boiled, stuffed with chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or veggies. Want to try them all? Get the eight-piece combo, with orange, green and red dumplings that get their color from plant-based dyes.
Oh Dumplings has just a handful of stools, so it's best to plan on a takeout order.
Yelpers are excited about Oh Dumplings, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Margaret W., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 31, wrote, "The veggie dumplings were great, including tofu and a mix of soft and crunchier fillings. The dipping sauce was also really good, with a bit of vinegar to balance it."
Yelper Abigail H. wrote, "Great for the neighborhood. Great location. Great for takeout. The dumplings were so yummy. We also got a crepe thing which was good, but I could have eaten like 20 more of those dumplings."
Oh Dumplings is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
You Garden Xiao Long Bao
41-07 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Photo: You Garden Xiao Long Bao/Yelp
You Garden Xiao Long Bao is a Shanghainese restaurant from the owners of Shanghai You Garden Dumpling House in Flushing.
More of a sit-down spot, you can order a pot of hot tea to accompany your wontons, steamed or pan-fried dumplings, Shanghai-style shaomai (filled with glutinous rice, minced pork and mushrooms) and xiao long bao, the so-called "soup dumpling" filled with hot broth.
Beyond dim sum, there is a full menu of Chinese specialties, like fried rice, braised fish belly in brown sauce, scallion pancakes and beef noodle soup.
You Garden Xiao Long Bao currently holds 3.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Brian L. noted, "Make no mistake, once you walk in, you'll feel like you're transported back to China somewhere. It definitely doesn't look like your typical place in NYC. Definitely a must visit for those that are a fan of soup dumplings."
Yelper Dana A. wrote, "When you walk inside, it's beautiful. Plenty of tables, extremely pleasing to the eye. The menu is huge and straight to the point. It had photos of everything served, their prices, etc. The prices were cheap and amazing."
You Garden Xiao Long Bao is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Ocean Palace Restaurant & Bar
2286 Arthur Kill Road, Rossville
Photo: Grace N./Yelp
Ocean Palace Restaurant & Bar is a large Chinese and Japanese restaurant on Staten Island.
The dim sum menu includes steamed dumplings (with fillings like scallops, shrimp and snow pea sprouts, and crystal mushrooms with corn), xiao long bao, and pan-fried potstickers. There are also rice paper spring rolls with dried shrimp, roasted pork or spare ribs, as well as scallion pancakes, congee and desserts.
Other Chinese offerings include noodle dishes (mei fun, lo mein, ye mei), fried poultry, seafood and beef.
The Japanese side of the menu consists mainly of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls.
Ocean Palace Restaurant & Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from diners.
Kevin B. noted, "Our favorite was the Singapore mei fun. It had a nice medley of flavor with an undercurrent of curry. The service was fantastic and the decor was fresh and new."
Yelper Amy X. wrote, "Restaurant has rustic American decor, with Chinese accents. Authentic Guangdong dishes. I noticed there was a bar on the other side in renovation status."
Ocean Palace Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Downtown Yummy
39 E. Broadway, Chinatown
Photo: Kin T./Yelp
Finally, Downtown Yummy is a dim sum and Cantonese restaurant in Chinatown, located on the second floor in the former Han Palace spot.
Expect the usual dumpling, shumai, pancakes and spring rolls served from carts circling the room. Beyond that you'll find a very large menu of Chinese classics, including everything from seafood chow mein and kung pao chicken to braised duck with abalone and stir-fried beef with goose intestine in a hot pot. Portions are appropriate for sharing.
Downtown Yummy currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Edwin L. wrote, "The spot is right under the bridge. The service was great and the staff were very respectful. The food is very authentic Chinese food. Portions are fairly big. They offer great discounts and deals on a lot of the dishes."
Yelper Judi A. wrote, "Everything we had tasted great. We were seated at the table with some lovely Chinese ladies and a little boy. We mostly smiled and nodded at each other and knew that we did enjoy our food and each other. "
Downtown Yummy is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.