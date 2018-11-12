Craving fancy Italian fare? Check out these top White Plains eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Sapori Italian Restaurant
Photo: yuka y./Yelp
Topping the list is Sapori Italian Restaurant. Located at 324 Central Ave., it is the highest rated upscale Italian restaurant in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.
Expect to find seafood and meat-based starters, salads, pasta, chicken, fish and veal dishes. Start with baked clams with seasoned bread crumbs and end with the pollo melanzane, a chicken breast served with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers and goat cheese drizzled with brandy sauce. Pair your dish with Sapori's champagnes or sparkling wines.
Yelper Kimberly R. wrote, "The pasta was homemade and delightful, and to top it off the cannolis were over the top."
2. Alex's Bar & Grille
Photo: alexa a./Yelp
Next up is Alex's Bar & Grille, situated at 577 N. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, sports bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Alex's Bar & Grille offers a wide selection of appetizers, salads, pasta, veal, steak and other Italian fare. Look for its chicken francaise, a chicken breast dipped in egg batter and sauteed with lemon and white wine, while lounging in a booth, bar or its outdoor garden dining area. Pair it with a glass of wine from its extensive list of libations.
Yelper Kris L. wrote, "A wonderful spot for an elegant celebratory dinner. Everything was fresh, delicious and tasted homemade. The filet mignon was generous and perfectly cooked. Their red sauce was spectacular, especially served with tender calamari."
3. Mulino's of Westchester
Photo: amy g./Yelp
Mulino's of Westchester, located at 99 Court St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Italian spot four stars out of 158 reviews.
Expect to see a wide variety of dishes at this white-tablecloth Italian restaurant from pasta to veal to seafood plates. Standout menu items include its black linguine with baby lobster tails in a light tomato sauce and the veal sauteed with porcini mushrooms and white truffle butter. If you're craving something sweet, try the chocolate ganache or Sicilian-style homemade cannoli.
Yelper Kimberly B. wrote, "I split a prosciutto-wrapped veal dish in a cream sauce, and a side of sauteed spinach, plus potatoes. The flavors were outstanding and very authentic."