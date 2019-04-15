Food & Drink

Craving more Game of Thrones? GOT-themed food available at Shake Shack

Did you catch the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 Sunday night?

If you're craving more, you can indulge in Game of Thrones-themed dishes at Shake Shack.

The Dracarys Burger is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle Seven Kingdoms has to offer. It's topped with bacon, and a fiery Shack Sauce. But a word of warning, it could be too hot for non-Targaryens!

SEE ALSO: Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

You can also cool off with the Dragonglass Shake. The custard shake is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night Watch.

The items are around for a limited time. The burger is $10.99 and the shake is $6.49. Check your area locations for participation.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!

RELATED: HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodrestaurantshake shackhboburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News