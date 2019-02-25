Craving hot pot? Here are New York City's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. 99 Favor Taste
Photo: 99 flavor taste/Yelp
Topping the list is 99 Favor Taste. Located at 285 Grand St. (between Eldridge and Forsyth streets) in Chinatown, the Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and barbecue, is the most popular hot pot spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,580 reviews on Yelp.
2. Laojie Hotpot
Photo: angeline c./Yelp
Next up is Borough Park's Laojie Hotpot, situated at 811 53rd St. (between Ninth and Eighth avenues.) With 4.5 stars out of 413 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot pot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Hometown Hotpot & BBQ
Photo: william l./Yelp
Little Italy's Hometown Hotpot & BBQ, located at 194 Grand St. (between Mulberry and Mott streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot pot and Chinese barbecue four stars out of 1,034 reviews.
4. Spring Shabu-Shabu
Photo: rosie q./Yelp
Spring Shabu-Shabu, offering aJapanese-style hot pot buffet in Flushing, is another go-to, with four stars out of 988 Yelp reviews. Head over to 136-20 38th Ave., Floor 2 to see for yourself.
5. Shabu-Tatsu East Village
Photo: zhijian j./Yelp
And then there's Shabu-Tatsu, an East Village favorite with four stars out of 600 reviews. Stop by 216 E. 10th St. (between First and Second avenues) to hit up the Japanese spot, which offers barbecue and hot pot, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
