FOOD & DRINK

Craving Italian? Check out the top 5 spots in NYC

L'Artusi. | Photo: Jeff O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Eataly



Photo: yoon j./Yelp

Topping the list is Eataly, an international chain with an outpost downtown and locations from Italy to Istanbul, Moscow to Munich. Located at 200 Fifth Ave. in Flatiron, the cafe and market combo is the most popular Italian spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 4,893 reviews on Yelp.

Eataly's market features a bakery, mozzarella corner, a selection of beers, butchery and much more. At the cafe, expect "everything for a traditional colazione Italiana (Italian breakfast), American-inspired breakfast panini, afternoon snacks and even after-dinner drinks and desserts," per its website.

2. Prince Street Pizza



Photo: jando s./Yelp

Next up is Nolita's Prince Street Pizza, situated at 27 Prince St. (between Mott and Elizabeth streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,814 reviews on Yelp, the Italian place has proven to be a local favorite. Popular pies include the Original Prince Pie (marinara and grated mozzarella) and the Prince Perfection Pie (fresh mozzarella and secret sauce).

3. L'Artusi



Photo: michelle l./Yelp

Offering pasta, seafood and more, the West Village's L'Artusi, located at 228 W. 10th St. (between Hudson and Bleecker streets), is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 1,486 reviews.

The 110-seat restaurant "features two floors of comfortable banquette seating, an extended traditional bar, a cheese bar and a chef's counter overlooking the open kitchen," it says on its website. Private dining is also available in the Italian spot's 2,500-bottle walk-in wine cellar. On the menu, look for beef carpaccio with rye crisps, charred octopus, crispy sweetbreads and bucatini pasta with pancetta, tomatoes, chiles and pecorino.

4. Il Bambino



Photo: masa t./Yelp

Il Bambino, the Italian bar native to the West Village, has developed a local fan base at its Astoria location. The much-loved go-to has 4.5 stars out of 1,137 Yelp reviews and features paninis like the Asian Sensation: porchetta, cilantro slaw and spicy peanut butter with Kung Fu aioli. (Full menu can be found here.) Head over to 34-08 31st Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Paulie Gee's



Photo: Vonnie v./Yelp

Over in Greenpoint, check out Paulie Gee's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,067 reviews on Yelp. Like its sister pizzerias in Chicago, Miami and Baltimore, the spot at 60 Greenpoint Ave. (between West and Franklin streets) has vegan options. Feeling carnivorous? Check out the Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me: fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sweet Italian fennel sausage, fresh basil and dollops of ricotta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York CityQueens
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News