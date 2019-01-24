Craving noodles? Check out these 3 new New York City spots

---
Noona Noodles
11 W. 32nd St., Koreatown
Photo: lixon d./Yelp
Noona Noodles is a spot to score noodles and more.
Located in Koreatown's bi-level Food Gallery 52, this spot offers a variety of noodle dishes and soups. Choose between thin and thick noodles in either a hot or cold beef broth.
Yelp users are generally positive about Noona Noodles, which currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Minkyung S. wrote, "The spicy icy noodles (bibim-nangmyun) is amazing. I always get this when I'm around K-Town area. The rest of the menu is good too."
Mi Noodle Bar
391 Second Ave., Gramercy
photo: mi Noodle bar/Yelp
Mi Noodle Bar is a Thai and Asian fusion spot, offering noodles and more.
This spot offers noodles, pho and other Thai classics. Try the khao soi with chicken, pineapple, soft egg, coconut curry broth and crispy noodles.
Or if you're feeling adventurous, try the Supersize Mi Challenge, a bowl featuring three pounds of noodles, three pounds of meat and broth. If you finish the bowl in 90 minutes, you'll receive $100 in credit, your name on a wall of fame and a free appetizer each time you order from the restaurant.
Mi Noodle Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper April A., who reviewed Mi Noodle Bar on January 7, wrote, "The noodles are hands-down, probably the best I've ever had the pleasure of chewing!"
Mi Noodle Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
You Garden Xiao Long Bao
4107 Bell Blvd., Bayside
photo: gaeul l./yelp
You Garden Xiao Long Bao is a Shanghainese spot, offering noodles and more.
Choose between a large selection of noodle dishes and other Chinese favorites. Start off with some homemade pork buns and then try the beef pan fried udon noodles.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 155 reviews on Yelp, You Garden Xiao Long Bao has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Camy C. wrote, "I love soup dumplings and this place does it right at a good price. Plus, there's always a free order of soup dumplings for the table if you spend over $10."
You Garden Xiao Long Bao is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.