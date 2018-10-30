FOOD & DRINK

Craving pizza? Check out the top 3 spots in White Plains

North Street Tavern & Wood Fired Pizza. | Photo: Stephanie B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.

1. Melt Sandwich Shop



Photo: Mike e./Yelp

Topping the list is Melt Sandwich Shop. Located at 277 Mamaroneck Ave., it is the highest rated pizza spot in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 450 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to the wide selection of sandwich combinations, the Italian eatery also has multiple house-made grilled pizzas. Try the Italian pizza with broccoli rabe, fresh tomato, roasted peppers, onions, basil pesto, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.

Yelper Sam L. wrote, "I had high hopes for Melt and I was not disappointed. We had the French onion sandwich with ancho chili brisket, which was smoky and delightful."

2. North Street Tavern & Wood Fired Pizza



Photo: ann p./Yelp

Next up is North Street Tavern & Wood Fired Pizza, situated at 1128 North St. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Choose between a variety of wood-fired pizzas including the truffle pizza with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan.

"The pizza was made to perfection in the wood-fired oven. Part of the crust was burnt, just the way we like it, and it added a wonderful crunch and char," noted Yelper Tiffany L.

3. Magnotta's Pizzeria & Restaurant



Photo: irakli k./Yelp

Magnotta's Pizzeria & Restaurant, located at 194 Maple Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 27 reviews.

This pizza shop features many options and pizza combinations, such as the lasagna pizza and the Sicilian-style Magnotta's Special Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, peppers, garlic and anchovies.

Kaitlin M. wrote on Yelp, "This is by far my favorite pizza place. Not only is the pizza delicious but the pasta dishes are great too."
