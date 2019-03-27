Craving sandwiches? Check out these 3 new New York City spots

Calyer
519 Myrtle Ave., Clinton Hill
PHOTO: CALYER/YELP
Calyer is a spot to score coffee, tea sandwiches and more.
The spot serves both breakfast and lunch. Try the Shakshuka sandwich with fried eggs, tomato sauce, harissa and feta, the chickpea salad sandwich with celery, onion, tahini ranch and arugula or the kale caesar salad with kale, croutons, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan. (View the full menu here.)
Calyer currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Edyta K. wrote, "My go-to's are the cold brew, roast pork sandwich and the kale caesar salad. However, the menu consists of many more delicious options!"
Calyer is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Big Mozz
75 Ninth Ave., Chelsea
Photo: big mozz/Yelp
Another sandwich spot: check out Big Mozz, a food stand.
The stand offers chicken Parmesan bites with garlic, parsley and a red sauce, loaded waffle fries with pulled pork and mozzarella, a caprese pesto sandwich with mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto and more.
Big Mozz's current rating of four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Malique S. noted, "This is the best mozzarella I have ever had in my life. The place is incredible! I recommend the sticks of course, but if you're really about your cheese, go for the Mozz bomb."
Big Mozz is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Jack's Wife Freda
116 Eighth Ave., Chelsea
Photo: prathyusha y./Yelp
Jack's Wife Freda is a brunch spot.
The restaurant offers a breakfast bowl with eggs, quinoa, kale, spaghetti squash and avocado, as well as a grilled chicken breast sandwich with a smoked paprika aioli and watercress. And Yelpers recommend the Rosewater Waffle, which is topped with yogurt, mixed berries and a honey syrup. (View the full menu here.)
Jack's Wife Freda currently holds four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Imani B. noted, "I got the Jack's Breakfast and our table split the waffle. The food was fresh, flavorful and filling. I would definitely recommend.."
Jack's Wife Freda is open from 8:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
