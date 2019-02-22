Craving Thai? Check out these 4 new NYC spots

KROK Brooklyn
117 Columbia St., Red Hook
KROK Brooklyn is a new Thai spot in Red Hook.
The restaurant offers popular and rare Esan-style street food dishes. A few of the options include tum gai yaang, a spicy roasted chicken with green papaya salad, long beans, peanuts and Thai chili; seua rong hai (weeping tiger), featuring charcoal-roasted skirt steak with Thai herb marinade; and koong chae beer, shrimp fermented in Thai beer and topped with a spicy seafood sauce and served with phak sot (spring rolls). (View the full menu here.)
KROK Brooklyn's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Tingki L., who reviewed KROK Brooklyn on Feb. 11, wrote, "New favorite Thai place in the neighborhood! I have ordered twice for delivery, and both times food came fast, hot and delicious! Highly recommend the chicken wings with fish sauce."
Davina L. noted, "We opted out of the fish sauce wings and went for the Gai Rard Sauce Si-Sa-Ket Wings -- delish! My absolute fave: pad kra-prao (minced pork). So flavorful and rightfully spicy. The weeping tiger was alright. Didn't really dig the texture, but overall, we will keep coming back for the wings and pad kra prao. And they deliver!"
KROK Brooklyn is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Thonglor Thai Restaurant
3247 Steinway St., Astoria
Thonglor Thai Restaurant is now offering noodles, soup and more in Astoria.
The restaurant offers traditional selections like pad see-ew noodles, with egg, broccoli and sweet black sauce; as well as vegetarian dumplings with snow peas, spinach and carrots; and tom kha coconut soup, combining coconut milk, mushroom, onion and tomato. (Check out the menu here.)
Thonglor Thai Restaurant currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Nazia K., who reviewed Thonglor Thai Restaurant on Feb. 6, wrote, "I would have given it a five-star review, but I just wish the Drunk Man Noodles would have been a little more saucy and the duck in the duck salad would have been crispy ... I had the best tom yum soup; great environment, good price, love the place and I would recommend.
Yelper Ava W. wrote, "I would definitely recommend this place for their lunch special! You can get a mini salad, an appetizer and one main course meal for just around $9. I ended up getting spring rolls and pad Thai for my take-out order. The food was pretty good, especially for the price."
Thonglor Thai Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
ACE Thai Kitchen
330 Myrtle Ave., Fort Greene
ACE Thai Kitchen is a newcomer in Fort Greene.
The restaurant offers authentic Thai dishes for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Expect dishes like shrimp wonton soup with steamed bok choy; pad cashew nut featuring sauteed cashews, onion, carrot, bell peppers and pineapple; Drunken Noodles with flat noodles, egg, string beans, bamboo shoots and a spicy Thai herb soy sauce; and more. (View the full menu here.)
ACE Thai Kitchen currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Peggy C., who was one of the first users to visit ACE Thai Kitchen on Dec. 20, wrote, "The waitress suggested the chicken wings, so I ordered those. The skin was really crispy, and the wings were flavorful. I would definitely order these again. I also ordered some other dishes, which were all good: khao soi, roti canai, beef curry puff and pad Thai. Overall I really enjoyed my experience."
Yelper Pat L. wrote, "We were blown away! The dishes' flavor profiles were totally on point. The ped ka prao (basil ground chicken with fried egg combo) was fabulous. Wonderfully flavored. The green curry was the best Thai curry we've had in Brooklyn."
ACE Thai Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Mr. Thai
57-42 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood
And then there's Mr. Thai in Ridgewood.
Come here for choices like sweet and sour duck with onion, pineapple and scallion; Thai fried rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, onion and string bean; and pad Thai with egg, peanut, scallion sprouts and tofu. There's also a selection of Thai drinks, including iced tea and coffee, lychee lemonade and coconut juice.
Yelp users are excited about Mr. Thai, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Yelper Kathy L., who reviewed Mr. Thai on Jan. 12, wrote, "Definitely a hidden gem in the neighborhood. The price is very reasonable, and you can walk out with a full tummy under $15. Get the Thai tea! This place is packed with flavor!"
Melissa S. noted, "I've had the Chicken Pad Thai and the curry puffs. Both are very delicious! Delivery was very fast. ... The curry puffs were still crispy and super flavorful. The pad Thai was perfectly seasoned and was not dried out. It was a big portion leaving me with leftovers for later."
Mr. Thai is open from 11:45 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and 11:45 a.m.-10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
