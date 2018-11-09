Craving Thai food? New Hell's Kitchen Thai spot Taladwat opens its doors

A new Thai spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Taladwat, the fresh arrival is located at 714 Ninth Ave. (at 49th St.) in Hell's Kitchen.
Per Taladwat's website, it offers authentic countryside Thai cooking, inspired by Thailand's temple festivals, with a community pot luck-structured menu (and seating--i.e., picnic tables). Visitors will find soup, stew, rice, curry and more, plus dishes like Tepo Curry Pork Belly, made with spinach, kaffir lime and coconut milk.
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Taladwat has been warmly received by patrons.
Malcolm D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 5, wrote, "The food was fresh and really delicious. The service was very quick and friendly. We both chose the pick-two option, which allowed us to sample a beef, a chicken, a pork and a shrimp dish. All were excellent!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taladwat is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and open for dinner from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City