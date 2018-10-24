FOOD & DRINK

Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey

Jonathan's The Rub Green Bean Casserole

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey --
The woman who created a Thanksgiving staple - the green bean casserole - has died at age 92.

Dorcas Reilly died on October 15, and her family will celebrate her life Saturday in Haddonfield, New Jersey, where she lived.

Reilly was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions, for an Associated Press feature. It is the most popular recipe ever to come out of the corporate kitchen at Campbell Soup.

In a 2005 AP interview marking the recipe's 50th anniversary, Reilly didn't remember having a hand in it. She said the dish was among hundreds she helped create including tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and sloppy Joe-like "souperburgers."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingfoodobituarySouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Park Terrace Grill brings Mediterranean fare to Park Slope
Po'Mi debuts in Bed-Stuy, with sandwiches and more
New casual Indian eatery Manchi debuts in Midtown
Chirp brings Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken to Midtown West
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Police: LI man throws rock at van, beats woman, assaults cops
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Former NY Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos sentenced
Show More
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Teens wanted for at least 7 robberies at Midtown restaurants
20 soccer fans injured when escalator collapses
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Mega what? $620 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs
More News