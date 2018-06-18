Crêpe expectations: New York City's top 5 crêperies, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top creperies in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots for both sweet and savory takes on the French treat.
1. Spot Dessert Bar
Photo: Devon C./Yelp
Topping the list is Spot Dessert Bar. Located at 13 St. Marks Place (between Cooper Square and Astor Place) in the East Village, the desserts shop is the most popular place for crepes in New York City, boasting four stars out of 2,592 reviews on Yelp.
Spot specializes in French classics with the addition of Japanese flavors like matcha and yuzu. Besides the champagne mango crepe, its most popular items include the green tea chocolate lava cake and the frozen yuzu cream bar with strawberries.
2. Cafe Triskell
Photo: Harris L./Yelp
Next up is Long Island City's Cafe Triskell, situated at 33-04 36th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 394 reviews on Yelp, the French spot has proven to be a local favorite for its dinner, dessert and weekend brunch offerings, of which the crepes are a standout.
On the menu, look for the banana, Nutella and whipped cream sweet crepe, the chicken, lamb, spinach and cheese savory crepe, and the creme brulee crepe cake.
3. Panino Rustico
Photo: Amy N./Yelp
Bensonhurst West's Panino Rustico, located at 8222 17th Ave. (between 82nd and 83rd streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews.
Of the crepe choices, Yelpers recommend the strawberry and Nutella crepe, as well as the peanut butter and jelly crepe.
4. Little Choc Apothecary
Photo: Behind the Scenes N./Yelp
Little Choc Apothecary, a vegan cafe, creperie and juice bar in Williamsburg, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 262 Yelp reviews.
Yelpers single out for praise the savory burrito crepe, with avocado, coconut bacon, black beans and housemade chipotle hot sauce. Head over to 141 Havemeyer St. (between Second and First streets) to see for yourself.
5. T-Swirl Crepe
Photo: Anvita S./Yelp
Over in Gramercy, check out T-Swirl Crepe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp. T-Swirl specializes in crepes made in the Japanese style, where they are a popular street food: wrapped into a conical shape and served in a paper cone, often with a scoop of ice cream on top.
You can find the creperie, which uses only gluten-free rice flour in its crepes, at 247 E. 14th St. (between Second and Third avenues).