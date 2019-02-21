FOOD & DRINK

Crown Heights North gets a new cafe: Rosalia's Cafe

A new cafe and bakery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Rosalia's Cafe, the fresh addition is located at 615 Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights.

The spot offers both hot and iced coffee as well as breakfast bites, like a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, a vegetarian omelet, and muffins, scones and other pastries.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Tatyana N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 14, wrote, "This cafe is a great space and has great coffee! Got a latte and coffee, as well as a muffin and scone to go with each. The treats were so good, and everything is at an affordable price, which is rare here in this location. Also, everyone working here is so nice."

Yelper Stephanie C. added, "Went to Rosalia's Cafe, and it did not disappoint. I had the vegetarian omelet with home fries. The eggs were fluffy, and the home fries were perfectly seasoned. On my way out, I grabbed a berry muffin, and I have no complaints there. It was fresh, not too sweet and had a whole lotta berries."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rosalia's Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
