Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene

Don't worry: we've got you covered. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood to contemplate nothing more existentially threatening than a sweet frozen dessert.
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
1625 Second Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: K H./Yelp
Van Leeuwen is now open at 1625 Second Ave. on the Upper East Side -- the latest expansion for the popular Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream parlor, which specializes in innovative flavors of both traditional and vegan ice cream.
Consistently available flavors include the peanut butter marshmallow crunch ice cream and the cookie crumble strawberry jam vegan ice cream, but Van Leeuwen also offers a wide variety of rotating flavors. You can view the current set of options at the business's website.
Yelp users are excited about the new outpost of the parlor, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of ten reviews on the site.
Yelper Andreas W., who reviewed Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream on July 29, wrote, "Vegan ice cream heaven. I'm sure the regular ice cream is great, but I can't handle the dairy. They are a bit slow and it's certainly not cheap... but the product is awesome!"
And Yelper Phil H. advised other potential customers, "Be noted that they do not accept cash here, as they have gone cash free. Debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay only to help speed up the flow and keep the line moving."
Van Leeuwen is open from noon-midnight daily.
Snow & Cream
2037 86th St., Bensonhurst
Photo: Harris L./Yelp
Snow & Cream is a bubble tea cafe, ice cream parlor and waffle joint that shares space with PokeBowl Station at 2037 86th St., as we recently reported.
The cafe's offerings include Thai-style rolled ice cream, like the One More Thai with tea-flavored ice cream; and signature shaved ice creations, like the Purple Mountain (taro flavored shaved ice, strawberry, mango boba, and Fruity Pebbles cereal).
Snow & Cream's current rating of four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"For the price, it was decently sized. It's big enough to share with 2 or 3 people and it was very tasty," Yelper Sammi K., who reviewed Snow & Cream on June 26, wrote of the Mango Adventure shaved ice with condensed milk, mochi and toasted coconut.
Flora L. approved, "We created our own shaved ice with Thai tea base, strawberries & mochi toppings, and condensed milk drizzle. This place is up to par with Snowdays. If anything, I find it way more worth it as they don't skimp on your shaved ice."
Snow & Cream is open from 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Farm Cow Creamery
212-67 26th Ave., Bay Terrace
Photo: Asad D./Yelp
Farm Cow Creamery is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies and more. Located at 212-67 26th Ave., it also delivers through Uber Eats.
In addition to ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies made with fresh fruit, and self-serve frozen yogurt, Farm Cow makes specialty sundaes like the Cowhand Cookie Dough Sundae and Barnyard Banana Split. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With two reviews on Yelp, the new parlor, which currently holds five stars out of just two reviews on the site.
Yelper Althea M., who was the first to review Farm Cow Creamery on June 11, wrote, "Smoothies are outstanding, made with real yogurt and fresh fruit right on the spot."
"The service here is amazing!" Yelper Kayla K. enthused. "If you have a sweet tooth this is the yogurt place for you!"
Farm Cow Creamery is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.