FOOD & DRINK

Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene

Farm Cow Creamery. | Photo: Asad D./Yelp

By Hoodline
With this past month shaping up to be the hottest on record in American history, there's just one question on everyone's mind. Where to find the best new ice cream parlors in New York City?

Don't worry: we've got you covered. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood to contemplate nothing more existentially threatening than a sweet frozen dessert.

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream


1625 Second Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: K H./Yelp

Van Leeuwen is now open at 1625 Second Ave. on the Upper East Side -- the latest expansion for the popular Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream parlor, which specializes in innovative flavors of both traditional and vegan ice cream.

Consistently available flavors include the peanut butter marshmallow crunch ice cream and the cookie crumble strawberry jam vegan ice cream, but Van Leeuwen also offers a wide variety of rotating flavors. You can view the current set of options at the business's website.

Yelp users are excited about the new outpost of the parlor, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of ten reviews on the site.

Yelper Andreas W., who reviewed Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream on July 29, wrote, "Vegan ice cream heaven. I'm sure the regular ice cream is great, but I can't handle the dairy. They are a bit slow and it's certainly not cheap... but the product is awesome!"

And Yelper Phil H. advised other potential customers, "Be noted that they do not accept cash here, as they have gone cash free. Debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay only to help speed up the flow and keep the line moving."

Van Leeuwen is open from noon-midnight daily.

Snow & Cream


2037 86th St., Bensonhurst
Photo: Harris L./Yelp

Snow & Cream is a bubble tea cafe, ice cream parlor and waffle joint that shares space with PokeBowl Station at 2037 86th St., as we recently reported.

The cafe's offerings include Thai-style rolled ice cream, like the One More Thai with tea-flavored ice cream; and signature shaved ice creations, like the Purple Mountain (taro flavored shaved ice, strawberry, mango boba, and Fruity Pebbles cereal).

Snow & Cream's current rating of four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

"For the price, it was decently sized. It's big enough to share with 2 or 3 people and it was very tasty," Yelper Sammi K., who reviewed Snow & Cream on June 26, wrote of the Mango Adventure shaved ice with condensed milk, mochi and toasted coconut.

Flora L. approved, "We created our own shaved ice with Thai tea base, strawberries & mochi toppings, and condensed milk drizzle. This place is up to par with Snowdays. If anything, I find it way more worth it as they don't skimp on your shaved ice."

Snow & Cream is open from 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Farm Cow Creamery


212-67 26th Ave., Bay Terrace
Photo: Asad D./Yelp

Farm Cow Creamery is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, smoothies and more. Located at 212-67 26th Ave., it also delivers through Uber Eats.

In addition to ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies made with fresh fruit, and self-serve frozen yogurt, Farm Cow makes specialty sundaes like the Cowhand Cookie Dough Sundae and Barnyard Banana Split. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With two reviews on Yelp, the new parlor, which currently holds five stars out of just two reviews on the site.

Yelper Althea M., who was the first to review Farm Cow Creamery on June 11, wrote, "Smoothies are outstanding, made with real yogurt and fresh fruit right on the spot."

"The service here is amazing!" Yelper Kayla K. enthused. "If you have a sweet tooth this is the yogurt place for you!"

Farm Cow Creamery is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
The West Village gets a new machine-powered crêperie: Jean Le Gourmand
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Downed trees, powerlines after tornado warning in Queens
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Show More
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
More News