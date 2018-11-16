Curry House Indian Cuisine on the Lower East Side becomes fusion eatery Indi Thai

In the mood for Indian and Thai food? The former Curry House Indian Cuisine restaurant at 123 Allen St. on the Lower East Side has changed its name to Indi Thai.
The fusion restaurant's menu features Thai salad, noodles, fried rice, curry and more; and Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala, naan and biryani.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Indi Thai is on its way to developing a local fan base.
D M., who reviewed the eatery on Nov. 9, wrote, "I ordered chicken tikka, garlic naan and the sweet mango rice dish -- food was all delicious ... I was welcomed by a warm lady who was seating me and the guy at the register was so awesome."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Indi Thai is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
