Custom jeweler Catbird's Welding Annex makes Williamsburg debut

In need of some custom, sized-to-you jewelry? A Friday and Saturday only next-door neighbor to Brooklyn's established Catbird jewelry shop, called Catbird Welding Annex, has fired up its torches at 540 Driggs Ave. in Williamsburg.
The event space specializes in thin gold bracelets, which clients have sized and welded together directly on their wrists for permanent wear (they aren't removable). Customers can also get anklets, if desired. The company bills the experience as "the ultimate friendship bracelet," according to its website.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
"My experience was exceptional! ... If I have any advice it's to go early," wrote Tess B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on August 5. "I cannot see where the welding happened -- it's that perfect. There was no pain. Nothing touched my skin and all there was was a fast flash of light and a zap sound."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Catbird Welding Annex is open from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed Sunday-Thursday.)
