FOOD & DRINK

Custom jeweler Catbird's Welding Annex makes Williamsburg debut

Photo: Catbird Welding Annex/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some custom, sized-to-you jewelry? A Friday and Saturday only next-door neighbor to Brooklyn's established Catbird jewelry shop, called Catbird Welding Annex, has fired up its torches at 540 Driggs Ave. in Williamsburg.

The event space specializes in thin gold bracelets, which clients have sized and welded together directly on their wrists for permanent wear (they aren't removable). Customers can also get anklets, if desired. The company bills the experience as "the ultimate friendship bracelet," according to its website.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

"My experience was exceptional! ... If I have any advice it's to go early," wrote Tess B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on August 5. "I cannot see where the welding happened -- it's that perfect. There was no pain. Nothing touched my skin and all there was was a fast flash of light and a zap sound."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Catbird Welding Annex is open from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed Sunday-Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Thrifty N Bougie brings new and vintage fashion to University Heights
Peruvian spot Llamita serving up sandwiches all day in the West Village
Weekends-only Taiwanese eatery The Braised Shop opens its doors in the East Village
Astoria gets a new spot for Italian victuals and vino: Botte Bar
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
Snapchat video shows young kids smoking, 2 women arrested
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
Man dies after being pulled from water off Orchard Beach
Show More
Arrest after remains believed linked to MS-13 found on LI
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
After service, McCain to depart Arizona for final time
More News