Customer says worm found crawling out of fish at restaurant in Asbury Park

Eyewitness News
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.

The video was shot over the weekend at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park and shows the thin, pale worm crawling out of a piece of cod.

In a Facebook post, people at the restaurant criticize customer Jim Guinee for trying to "destroy" their "reputation and possible livelihoods" and say they stopped serving the cod dish after the worms were discovered.

Guinee tells NJ.com he is an attorney but hasn't taken any legal action against the restaurant.
The restaurant writes parasitic roundworms "are frequently found in the guts and in the flesh of fish" and occasionally are missed by inspectors.

Finding parasites in uncooked or undercooked fish is not uncommon, according to food experts.

The worms are part of the natural cycle in marine life, but if ingested by humans, some can lead to a number of health issues.

Experts add the parasite in cod is usually not dangerous to humans, but with more people eating uncooked fish in dishes like sushi, the cases of finding worms have risen.

The key to killing them is proper freezing, and cooking the fish to a temperature of 145 degrees.

Customers leaving after eating at the Stella Marina restaurant reacted to the video.

"It would definitely make me think twice about going there again as far as ordering fish and stuff like that," said Tom Simpson. "But the food that we had was really good, the service was good."

The restaurant issued a statement saying they have served thousands of customers over the past ten years "without incident until this past weekend and for that, we apologize."

The restaurant has also taken cod fish off the menu.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

