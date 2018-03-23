'Da Piera' Makes Staten Island Debut, With Pizza & More

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Da Piera, the fresh addition is located at 1970 Victory Blvd. in the North Shore.
This new spot specializes in Southern Italian fare and features a variety of classic dishes that include pastas, pizzas, hero sandwiches and more.
On the menu, expect to see entrees like pasta with fava beans and artichokes, Sicilian-style flounder with capers, olives and tomatoes; and chicken or veal parmigiana.
If you're going the pizza route, pies include pesto with ricotta and arugula; eggplant, hummus and onions; and Hawaiian with ham and pineapple.
Rounding things out are hero sandwiches with meatballs, Philly steak and sausage and peppers.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new pasta shop has already made a good impression.
Ali G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "Delicious Southern Italian cooking! Our pasta picchi pacchi was amazing. Such a friendly family feel! Best lasagna too!"
Yelper Thomas W. added, "What a great addition to the neighborhood! It is authentic Italian food and it is family-owned. The family cooks, which I was surprised about, because most places hire guys to cook in the back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Da Piera is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
