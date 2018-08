'Da Piera' Makes Staten Island Debut, With Pizza & More

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Da Piera , the fresh addition is located at 1970 Victory Blvd. in the North Shore.This new spot specializes in Southern Italian fare and features a variety of classic dishes that include pastas, pizzas, hero sandwiches and more.On the menu, expect to see entrees like pasta with fava beans and artichokes, Sicilian-style flounder with capers, olives and tomatoes; and chicken or veal parmigiana.If you're going the pizza route, pies include pesto with ricotta and arugula; eggplant, hummus and onions; and Hawaiian with ham and pineapple.Rounding things out are hero sandwiches with meatballs, Philly steak and sausage and peppers.With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new pasta shop has already made a good impression.Ali G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "Delicious Southern Italian cooking! Our pasta picchi pacchi was amazing. Such a friendly family feel! Best lasagna too!"Yelper Thomas W. added , "What a great addition to the neighborhood! It is authentic Italian food and it is family-owned. The family cooks, which I was surprised about, because most places hire guys to cook in the back."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Da Piera is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)