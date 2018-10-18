FOOD & DRINK

Dai Hachi Sushi opens its doors in Long Island City

Photo: Dai Hachi Sushi/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Dai Hachi Sushi, the new addition is located at 46-18 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City.

Diners will find a choice of sushi, sashimi, specialty rolls, and bento boxes, as well as Japanese appetizers like usuzukuri (thin-sliced fluke with yuzu sauce) and broiled yellowtail collar.

Signature rolls include the BMW: spicy crabmeat topped with black pepper tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo eel sauce and honey wasabi tobiko. (You can check out the menu here and order online for take-out).

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Teisis S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 11, recommended the crazy shrimp roll and BMW roll, writing, "Comfortable ambience, great drinks, fresh sushi, delicious food, and great service!"

And Yelper Mark F. added, "Pretty basic Japanese fare but done well and price is also slightly cheaper than other Japanese restaurants in the area."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dai Hachi Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
