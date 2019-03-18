Food & Drink

Dairy Queen celebrating first day of spring with free ice cream

EMBED <>More Videos

Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of spring and you can celebrate with free ice cream.

The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 20!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

The fast food restaurant is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years, the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.

This is the fifth year DQ has offered this deal.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodfree stuffus worldspringice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mob boss murder suspect waives extradition, displays "MAGA Forever" on hand
Woman says metal bolt fell from elevated MTA tracks, dented car
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Nurses set April 2 strike date at 3 NYC hospital systems
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in NJ
NXIVM leader pleads not guilty to child porn charges in NY
Show More
NYPD hopes tattoos can help identify man found dead
Nassau County executive on legalized pot: 'Now is not the time'
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
Deer Park facility fire could take 2 days to burn out
Karina Vetrano murder: Opening statements in retrial of accused killer
More TOP STORIES News