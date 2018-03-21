'Dark Bullet Sake & Oyster Bar' Debuts In Lincoln Square

If you've got Japanese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Lincoln Square, called Dark Bullet Sake & Oyster Bar, is located at 154 W. 72nd St. (between Columbus Ave. & West 72nd St.).
This newcomer--located in the former Ivy's Cafe space, which closed in 2012--specializes in Japanese-influenced small plates and Japanese whisky, according to its Yelp page.
On the menu, expect to see a selection of fresh oysters delivered daily and served with a house-made gluten-free sauce. Other fresh seafood offerings include uni shiso ika (sea urchin with squid and shiso) and tuna tartare.
There's also an extensive list of Japanese whiskys and 65 different kinds of sake on hand, like Toki Suntori, Hakushu and Yamazaki.
The eatery also features two complimentary pool tables, dart boards and foosball.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Dark Bullet Sake & Oyster Bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Jake W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 8th, said, "Stunning bar and excellent food. Beautiful decor: I love the waterfall at the windows. Spacious and well-designed. I love eating at bars and this has a very long nice bar to eat at as well."
And cashley m. said, "This oysters and tapas bar is amazing. They've got a great selection of Japanese whisky, sakes, and oysters. The food is delicious, and their sake is unbelievable."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dark Bullet Sake & Oyster Bar is open daily from 1pm-midnight.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City