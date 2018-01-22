FOOD & DRINK

Deals on meals offered during NYC Restaurant Week

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Restaurant week is officially underway in New York City, providing good deals for good meals.

You can get a three-course lunch for just $29, and dinner for $42. (excluding beverages, gratuities, taxes)

More than 375 restaurants across the five boroughs participate in the annual tradition.

Restaurant Week runs until February 9th. (Saturday dining not included and Sundays optional)

To view participants, browse menus and make reservations for NYC Restaurant week, visit: http://www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek
