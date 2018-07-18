Decadent desserts: 5 fresh New York City bakeries that will rock your world

Lily Bloom Bakery
8614 Fifth Ave., Bay Ridge
Lily Bloom Bakery offers a rotating selection of Asian and European desserts, ranging from pastries and cookies to whole cakes and more. Popular items include the Portuguese egg tarts, durian crepe cake and mochi bread.
This is the bakery's newest branch, with its original location in Bensonhurst.
So far it has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Yelper Emlyn N., who reviewed Lily Bloom Bakery on July 7, wrote, "Upon entering you are greeted by a 'pastry hostess' that guides you to the wonderful variety of Asian baked goodies. From whole cakes, individually sliced cakes, pastries, cookies and a selection of hot and cold beverages including bubble teas. ... Yummy!"
"Pastries are light and not overly sweet, soft and fresh," noted Yelper John N. "I plan on making several trips just to try everything. This is not your ordinary bakery, this is so much better."
Lily Bloom Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Polosud Gelato, Coffee and Pastries
166 Mott St., Little Italy
Polosud Gelato, Coffee and Pastries is a bakery, offering fresh Italian gelato, filled pastries, coffee and more in Little Italy.
Chef Giacomo d'Alessandro uses locally sourced ingredients to create 21 gelato flavors according to the Italian tradition, the bakery explains on its website. Hot coffee and homemade specialty cakes are on offer as well.
Come try Italian biscotti, Sicilian cannolis or brioche filled with gelato -- a unique take on the classic Sicilian brioche. (You can view the menu on Yelp here.)
Yelpers are excited about Polosud Gelato, Coffee and Pastries, which currently holds five stars out of six reviews on the site.
Maria S. wrote, "The guy helping us was straight from Italy with a beautiful accent, and believe me when I say this -- it was the best gelato I've had in NYC. Had the nocciola flavor (hazelnut) in a cup and it was super creamy. Will definitely be coming back."
"So the brioche bun is heated up, and the flavor of your choosing is the filling," shared Yelper Andrew C. "I asked for dark chocolate. It was actually pretty good, maybe a bit pricey for $7.50, but high quality gelato is usually expensive."
Polosud Gelato, Coffee and Pastries is open from 8 a.m.-11:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
New York City Bagel & Coffee House
33-10 30th Ave., Astoria
Next up is New York City Bagel & Coffee House, a bakery offering fresh muffins, breakfast pastries and more on 30th Avenue in Astoria.
This is the third outpost for the growing franchise, with other locations situated off Astoria's Broadway and 23rd Avenue.
An assortment of bagel varieties are available, from classic offerings like sesame and pumpernickel to sweet options such as cinnamon raisin and blueberry.
Toppings and spreads include tofu cream cheese, Nutella with bananas and peanut butter and jelly. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, New York City Bagel & Coffee House has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Margot G., who visited on June 22, wrote, "The bagels are huge and delicious. They have a wide variety of flavors and cream cheese options, as well as other breakfast pastries, juices, smoothies and coffee."
"The customer service was fast and precise," added Mandy N. "Very friendly, great atmosphere. Got the vegan protein poppers and they were delicious!"
New York City Bagel & Coffee House is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Maison Kayser
787 Seventh Ave., Theater District
The popular French eatery Maison Kayser continues its expansion across New York City with a new location in Manhattan's Theater District.
The bakery, breakfast and brunch spot offers everything from breads and pastries to fresh bistro dishes and sandwiches.
Expect to see traditional French mainstays like millstone pie, baguettes and croissants, along with sweet treats like madeleines and financiers -- small French almond cakes. (You can view additional offerings here.)
With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Maison Kayser is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Caroline N., who reviewed it on May 21, wrote, "I got a pistachio eclair -- loved the pistachio and the flavor. Perfect for a treat. So many other items to tempt one's tummy."
And Mr E. added, "Same consistent quality and most importantly, plenty of seating!"
Maison Kayser is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
GFG Bakery
168 William St., Financial District
GFG Bakery is a Greek homegrown chain, with additional outposts across NYC and New Jersey. The spot specializes in savory Greek-style treats, breakfast breads and more, with an extensive drink selection on offer as well.
Come try the eatery's fresh baklava, walnut cake or galaktoboureko -- a Greek dessert of semolina custard in phyllo dough, featuring a combination of rich cream and lemon flavor. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, GFG Bakery is off to a strong start.
Yelper Sacha D. wrote, "I'm utterly in love. Not only does this bakery have amazing Greek pies and baklava, it also has amazing coffee. Every ingredient they use comes straight from Greece."
"Hands down the best of the best," said Yelper Kirk C. "Nothing is spared with these authentic Greek baked goods. From the classic baklava to a variety of spinach pies."
GFG Bakery is open from 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.