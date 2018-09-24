Deep-sea delights: The Flying Fisherman takes off in Lincoln Square

A new spot to score upscale seafood and more has opened up shop in the Upper West Side. Located at 269 Columbus Ave. (between 72nd and 73rd streets) in Lincoln Square, the fresh arrival is called The Flying Fisherman. It's helmed by chef Juan Carlos Landazuri, previously of Bridgehampton's Almond.
On deck, the new seafood joint has offerings like caramelized scallops with sunchoke puree, mushrooms and Swiss chard; rock shrimp pasta with smoked paprika sauce; and humbler fare like a traditional lobster roll on a garlic brioche bun, with seasoned butter and creme fraiche.
The restaurant also features a full bar serving cocktails, wine and beer, while the fisherman's bar is dishing out raw oysters, littleneck clams and shrimp cocktails. (You can check out the dinner menu here.)
Yelp users have warmed up to the new restaurant since our initial reporting, with a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
"The standout dish was the shakshouka - loaded with seafood," wrote Yelper John F., who also called the octopus hummus "tasty," but wasn't sure if it merited the price.
And Dan G. agreed, "Stand outs on the menu include: rock shrimp pasta, octopus, and crab avocado spread. The wait staff is top tier and the owner couldn't have been more gracious."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Flying Fisherman is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineNew York City
