Desserts in New York City: 3 new spots to try

Cafe @ Klom Klorm
181 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick
Photo: CAFE @ KLOM KLOM/Yelp
Cafe @ Klom Klorm is a new Asian fusion cafe and dessert shop in Bushwick. For dessert, the menu features the Lychee Cream Brulee, banana bread and a cream puff. There's also a selection of flavored lattes and teas. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Cafe @ Klom Klorm, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Jose M. wrote, "The cafe has great grab-and-go options, my personal favorites being the wraps, shrimp salad and green tea latte. The desserts are so perfectly made and fresh! Finally a spot that makes their desserts in house daily."
Cafe @ Klom Klorm is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:15 p.m. daily.
Van Leeuwen
1625 Second Ave., Yorkville
Photo: MELANIE T./Yelp
Van Leeuwen is a spot to vegan and dairy ice cream and more in Yorkville.
The shop's vegan flavors include salted caramel, mint chip and vanilla almond chip. It also offers dairy-based ice cream, milkshakes, cookie sandwiches and more. (View the menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp, Van Leeuwen has been getting positive attention.
Denay W. noted, "The line can get a bit long (like out the door) but it moves pretty quickly, so don't let that deter you from amazing ice cream. Everything I've had so far is amazing, but my current favorites are Planet Earth and Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam (both vegan)."
Van Leeuwen is open from noon-midnight daily.
Doughnut Plant
89 E. 42nd St., Grand Central Terminal Dining Concourse, Midtown
Photo: DOUGHNUT PLANT/Yelp
Doughnut Plant is a spot to score doughnuts, coffee, tea and more at the Grand Central Terminal.
The shop bakes its doughnuts fresh daily. Try the glazed coconut cream-filled doughnut, the signature creme brulee doughnut or the vegan banana doughnut. (Check out the full menu here.)
Doughnut Plant currently holds four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Dan S., who reviewed Doughnut Plant on Oct. 17, wrote, "These are good doughnuts. As a place right by the train entrances, the line moved fast, and there lots of yummy choices. I chose the tres leches, and it had this airy texture about it even though it was a cake doughnut. Enjoyed it."
And Yelper Willow H. wrote, "A bit expensive for donuts, but these are so good! There's a really interesting variety of different types and fillings, and I deeply enjoyed the four I tried: vanilla bean (classic, perfect), carrot cake, coffee cake, peanut butter and coconut cream."
Doughnut Plant is open from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.