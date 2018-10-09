Devour deli-cious sandwiches and more at 4 new stops in New York City

ETC Eatery
345 Fifth Ave., Midtown
Photo: Caroline M./Yelp
ETC Eatery is a candy store, deli and Korean restaurant all rolled into one. The location at 345 Fifth Ave. in Koreatown (across from the Empire State Building) joins the original on Madison Avenue. It has options for to-go food as well as seating for dine-in customers on the second floor.
On the eclectic menu, diners will find everything from a grilled cauliflower melt sandwich to house-made bagels and build-your-own toast. Signature salads include the pesto and spinach with quinoa and roasted chicken, and a pasta bar shares space with customizable waffles. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users have been generally positive toward the new eatery, which currently holds four stars out of five reviews on the site.
"They have tons of options -- and they're super vegan/vegetarian friendly!" wrote Yelper Chris L., who reviewed ETC Eatery on September 24. "The seating area is okay but it's been crazy chaotic the last two times i've been here during lunch hours."
Caroline N. noted, "Nice, quick reasonably priced place without a long wait. ... Decided on an avocado with tomato and bacon on 7 grain bread. It was delicious."
ETC Eatery is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
C & C Italian Deli II
80-19 Myrtle Ave., Glendale
Photo: C&C Italian Deli/Yelp
C & C Italian Deli II is the second location for the longtime Queens deli fixture. Located at 80-19 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale, it also offers pasta, breakfast items and desserts in addition to its signature "Queens' Largest Heros."
Diners can get free delivery Monday-Saturday on its sandwiches, pasta and Italian dishes, antipasti platters, breakfast items and baked desserts. The spot also provides catering and dine-in options.
Meats on the signature cold cut sandwiches range from prosciutto to capicola to liverwurst. Hot grilled sandwiches like the Howdo Yacallit (pastrami, bacon, melted cheese, and hot or sweet peppers) are also available. (You can view the full menu here.)
C & C Italian Deli II currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome from Yelpers so far.
"Love all the options they have for breakfast and lunch... their coffee bar is awesome and coffee (even the decaf) is delicious," Kris C. wrote. "Recently was lucky to have someone cater a lunch from them and the whole office was super happy!"
And Dawnmarie S. said of the Godfather sandwich: "It is delicious! 5 boar's head meats... pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella and prosciutto... thickly sliced and packed."
C & C Italian Deli II is open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish
40 E. 23rd St., Flatiron District
Photo: Dylan H./Yelp
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish is an all-day deli specializing in bagels, sandwiches and a selection of fish sold by the pound. You can find the fourth outpost of the local chain at 40 E. 23rd St. in the Flatiron District.
The Zucker's Traditional sandwich includes salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions and capers, while the Max Zucker has smoked whitefish salad and tomatoes. Cold-cuts deli sandwiches, pastries and breakfast fare are also available. (Check out the full menu and order online at the restaurant's website.)
With a three-star rating out of 60 reviews on Yelp, this location of Zucker's is still finding its way.
"The bagels were tasty, but overpriced," Ed L. said, echoing other Yelpers' complaints. "The smoked fish they used was on the sweet side and made for a cloying sandwich."
But Yelper Jack R. was more positive: "This pastrami sandwich had it all: home smoked pastrami, a nice chewy onion bagel, great cream cheese, fresh veggies, and quick service."
Zucker's is open from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.
Polo Euro Market
207 Beach 116th St., Rockaway Park
Photo: Kevin K./Yelp
Polo Euro Market is a deli specializing in hard-to-find Eastern European groceries, sausages and prepared foods. You can find it at 207 Beach 116th St. in Rockaway Park, Queens.
Diners should look for pierogies, stuffed cabbage and potato pancakes and smoked fish as well as a selection of house-baked pastries. The deli also sells cold-cut sandwiches.
The new market currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
"I feel like every time I go here I discover something new. My favorite by far is the Kiszka, which is the black pudding sausage," wrote Yelper Marianne S. "The desserts are phenomenal! My favorite is the black currant and honey cake and the strawberry cheese cake is dangerously good."
Yelper Marisa B., however, praised the small market but said that, "Their sandwiches are a rip-off compared to those at other delis nearby. Very little meat, all bread, so based on that, they're overpriced."
Polo Euro Market is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.