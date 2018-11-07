DIA brings pizza and more to the East Village

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 58 Second Ave. in the East Village, the fresh arrival is called DIA.
On its website, the restaurant dubs itself, "A casual upscale neighborhood restaurant specializing in Italian seafood cuisine and NYC's best-reviewed thin-crust Roman-style pizza." DIA serves beer and wine, along with menu items like agnolotti (veal cheek, pork and truffle butter) and olive oil-poached halibut with leeks and basil broth. See the full menu here.
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Tricia L. wrote, "DIA I'm dying for you! Such great food. Pizza oven is legit from Sicily. The crust is so crisp it melts in your mouth with each bite. Try the shrimp pizza. You will not be disappointed with their pesto sauce."
And Teresa S. wrote, "This place is great! Nuovo Italian foods with a nice selection of wines and interesting dishes. Not just another Italian restaurant. Trendy and relaxed ambiance. Great service and engaged, conversant manager."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. DIA is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday and 4 p.m.-midnight on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City