Diana Williams' holiday recipe is sausage cheese balls. The recipe is below.- 1 lb. Lean hot sausage- 3 cups Bisquick- 12 oz. Sharp cheddar cheese, grated- Makes about six dozen- Preheat oven to 375 F- With your hands, knead all the ingredients together in a bowl (This may take a while to fully moisten the Bisquick and the cheese. Be sure to take your rings off!)- Form mixture into 1-inch balls (or smaller, if you prefer) and place on a baking pan- Bake for 15 minutesCheck out the video above to see how Diana makes her sausage cheese balls.