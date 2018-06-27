NEW YORK (WABC) --Diana Williams' holiday recipe is sausage cheese balls. The recipe is below.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Lean hot sausage
- 3 cups Bisquick
- 12 oz. Sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- Makes about six dozen
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 F
- With your hands, knead all the ingredients together in a bowl (This may take a while to fully moisten the Bisquick and the cheese. Be sure to take your rings off!)
- Form mixture into 1-inch balls (or smaller, if you prefer) and place on a baking pan
- Bake for 15 minutes
Check out the video above to see how Diana makes her sausage cheese balls.
