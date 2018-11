Diana Williams whips up a healthy holiday snack for any party or post holiday-diet!2 Cups zucchini (grated and drained)1/2 Cup Vidalia onion (grated and drained)1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese (grated)1/2 Cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)2 Eggs (beaten)Salt & pepper to taste**Make sure to wring out water in zucchini and onion**1. Grate zucchini and onion into a large bowl2. In smaller bowl, beat eggs and mix in parmesan and mozzarella cheese3. Pour eggs and cheese mix into large bowl4. Stir with spoon until fully mix5. Pour cup size portions onto preheated waffle iron6. Use spatula to remove "waffle" from iron7. Serve warmFor more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!