NEW YORK (WABC) --Diana Williams whips up a healthy holiday snack for any party or post holiday-diet!
Ingredients
2 Cups zucchini (grated and drained)
1/2 Cup Vidalia onion (grated and drained)
1/2 Cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
1/2 Cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)
2 Eggs (beaten)
Salt & pepper to taste
**Make sure to wring out water in zucchini and onion**
Directions
1. Grate zucchini and onion into a large bowl
2. In smaller bowl, beat eggs and mix in parmesan and mozzarella cheese
3. Pour eggs and cheese mix into large bowl
4. Stir with spoon until fully mix
5. Pour cup size portions onto preheated waffle iron
6. Use spatula to remove "waffle" from iron
7. Serve warm
