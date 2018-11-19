Dig Inn brings farm-fresh meal bowls to Herald Square

Looking to chow down on some farm-fresh fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to Herald Square, called Dig Inn, is located at 463 Seventh Ave. (between W. 35th and W. 36th streets).
Dig Inn's new location in Herald Square has seen a lot of foot traffic, so visitors suggest downloading the app and skipping the long line. Diners can create their own meal bowls, choosing from items like spiced farro with butternut squash, maple cauliflower with chickpea crumble, grilled Mutsu apples, and proteins like charred chicken thighs or grilled organic tofu.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Dig Inn has gotten a good response.
Yelper Liz K. wrote, "The veggies change seasonally and are mostly locally sourced. The meatless options are tofu plus two sides or the market bowl, which is three veggie sides (as opposed to one protein and two veggie sides). There's always a mix of cold and hot sides, with a range of bold and milder savory flavors."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Friday, and noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
foodHoodlineNew York City
