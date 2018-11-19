FOOD & DRINK

Dig Inn brings farm-fresh meal bowls to Herald Square

Photo: Jerome T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some farm-fresh fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to Herald Square, called Dig Inn, is located at 463 Seventh Ave. (between W. 35th and W. 36th streets).

Dig Inn's new location in Herald Square has seen a lot of foot traffic, so visitors suggest downloading the app and skipping the long line. Diners can create their own meal bowls, choosing from items like spiced farro with butternut squash, maple cauliflower with chickpea crumble, grilled Mutsu apples, and proteins like charred chicken thighs or grilled organic tofu.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Dig Inn has gotten a good response.

Yelper Liz K. wrote, "The veggies change seasonally and are mostly locally sourced. The meatless options are tofu plus two sides or the market bowl, which is three veggie sides (as opposed to one protein and two veggie sides). There's always a mix of cold and hot sides, with a range of bold and milder savory flavors."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Friday, and noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Yorkers are going NUTS over this Nutella cafe
Beard Papa's brings fresh cream puffs to Midtown
Philly Pretzel Factory makes Lower Manhattan debut with new Tribeca shop
The 5 best whiskey bars in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in crash
Woman dies in fall from cruise ship balcony, victim ID'd
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Man gets life sentence for murdering pregnant wife, daughters
What you need to know: Thanksgiving parade and balloon event
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
Closing arguments in Vetrano murder trial
Show More
Teen survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
Bodega owners meeting with NYPD to discuss security
Explosion sparks massive fire at NJ restaurant, apartments
Car stolen in Brooklyn with 2-year-old in back seat
Woman jumps out window with family after NJ home erupts in flames
More News