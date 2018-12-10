FOOD & DRINK

Dim Sum Palace brings dim sum fare to The East Village

Photo: Raymond L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new dim sum and Cantonese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Dim Sum Palace, the newcomer is located at 59 Second Ave. in the East Village.

This is the third location for Dim Sum Palace, with its other two being on 46th and 55th streets. Try the pan fried pork dim sum, the jumbo shrimp with a lobster sauce or the stir fried lobster with salted egg yolk and butter. (View the full menu here.)

Dim Sum Palace has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Huanchun X. said, "We tried the barbecue pork bun, shrimp dumpling, chicken dumpling, Shanghai juicy pork buns and the pan fried tiny bun. All of them were perfect for me."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dim Sum Palace is open from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on weekdays, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Shaka brings poke and more to Grant City
New Williamsburg museum Sugar & Spice Pop-up opens its doors
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATE: Police officer shot on Staten Island
Ex-Miss Kentucky accused of sexting teen student
Daughter, ex-correction officer charged in LI barbell murder
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Port Authority officer spots fire, aids in rescuing residents
Show More
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Massive 5-alarm PA fire prompts dozens of evacuations
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled outside NYSE
More News