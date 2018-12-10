Dim Sum Palace brings dim sum fare to The East Village

A new dim sum and Cantonese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Dim Sum Palace, the newcomer is located at 59 Second Ave. in the East Village.
This is the third location for Dim Sum Palace, with its other two being on 46th and 55th streets. Try the pan fried pork dim sum, the jumbo shrimp with a lobster sauce or the stir fried lobster with salted egg yolk and butter. (View the full menu here.)
Dim Sum Palace has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Huanchun X. said, "We tried the barbecue pork bun, shrimp dumpling, chicken dumpling, Shanghai juicy pork buns and the pan fried tiny bun. All of them were perfect for me."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dim Sum Palace is open from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on weekdays, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City