Eagles and Patriots fans may be divided over who they want to win the big game on Sunday.But they can all come together for a delicious and savory Super Bowl spread.Joining us on Eyewitness News Saturday morning was Chef Julian Phillips from 'The Sound Bite' in Hell's Kitchen.He demonstrated several dishes, including blackened wings and alligator sausage mac-n-cheese.For more information, visit the restaurant's website: https://thesoundbiterestaurant.com/