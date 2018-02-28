FOOD

Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals

NEW YORK --
After more than a decade of absence, McDonald's Happy Meals will once again come with Disney toys.

The renewed partnership starts in June.

As part of the deal, McDonald's agreed to Disney's nutrition guidelines which seeks lowers calories, salt, and sugars in the meals.

The toys will start with "Incredibles 2," followed by toys from "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2."

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

