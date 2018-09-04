FOOD & DRINK

'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in 34 states.

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcerealsalmonellafoodcdc
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
FOOD & DRINK
From tingmo to thukpa, expand your horizons beyond momos at 4 new Himalayan spots in New York City
Mr Bun brings Shanghainese soup dumplings to Brooklyn
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
Tripe, truffles and tartare: Explore 5 new bars and eateries in the West Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mugshots: 7 arrested, 1 sought in Yonkers gang takedown
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
'Cosby Show' actor sounds off on job at NJ Trader Joe's
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories extended
Authorities: MS-13 members took turns hacking man to death
Nike faces backlash for ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion
Show More
Explosive book depicts White House in turmoil under Trump
New NYC schools chancellor has big goals for 1st school year
Arson eyed after massive fire destroys LI home; 1 hurt
Police: Suspicious device found at Newark Airport, man in custody
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
More News