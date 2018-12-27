FOOD & DRINK

Dock Restaurant makes Bushwick debut, with ramen and more

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Dock Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 22 Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick.

"With a combined 40 years of experience, Chef Taka Kishikawi's exquisite Japanese cuisine, combined with Chef Amornrat Aksarana, who will offer her distinctive Thai fare, and Chef Shogo Kishikawi's savory Ramen, Dock will ensure a culinary experience you will never forget," the business offers on Yelp.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Dock Restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.

And Kuma I. wrote, "Brooklyn is famous for Asian restaurants, and Dock Bushwick is a good choice if you're looking to dine with friends along the artist area. Enjoy traditional dishes like pad Thai and Thai curry."

Head on over to check it out: Dock Restaurant is open from noon-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Prospect-Lefferts Gardens cocktail bar Bar Bayeux opens its doors
New Japanese spot Fire and Water debuts in The East Village
New gastropub Lizzie King's Parlor makes Park Slope debut
Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Police impersonators attempt to kidnap man in Queens
NYC to ban all pharmacies from selling cigarettes
Police: Man struck by Q train after cell phone store robbery
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Show More
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Sharp rise announced in flu cases across NY state
More News