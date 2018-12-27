Dock Restaurant makes Bushwick debut, with ramen and more

If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Dock Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 22 Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick.
"With a combined 40 years of experience, Chef Taka Kishikawi's exquisite Japanese cuisine, combined with Chef Amornrat Aksarana, who will offer her distinctive Thai fare, and Chef Shogo Kishikawi's savory Ramen, Dock will ensure a culinary experience you will never forget," the business offers on Yelp.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Dock Restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.
And Kuma I. wrote, "Brooklyn is famous for Asian restaurants, and Dock Bushwick is a good choice if you're looking to dine with friends along the artist area. Enjoy traditional dishes like pad Thai and Thai curry."
Head on over to check it out: Dock Restaurant is open from noon-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
