Dog Haus makes SoHo debut with pop-up location

Photo: Dog Haus NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pop-up restaurant, offering hot dogs, sausages, burgers and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to SoHo, called Dog Haus NYC, is located at 62 Spring St. in the Chefs Counter Club. It will be there through September, according to Chefs Counter Club's site, serving up eight chef-curated combinations.

Dog Haus is a national chain, but this is its first foray into New York.

The limited menu at the pop-up location allows you to choose from eight proteins, including a bacon-wrapped hot dog, chicken sake sausage and chicken schnitzel. Then pair your selection with a "build," including the One Night in Bangkok (red curry sauce, slaw, kaffir peanuts, Thai basil and pickled jalapeno), the Huli-Huli (sweet ginger glaze, bouillonnaise, pineapple and jalapeno relish, crispy fried onions and scallions) or the Sooo Cali (wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli).

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Dog Haus NYC seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Erin H., who reviewed it on July 2, wrote, "A very well done pop-up. Lots of seating and service is quick. We had two dogs -- the Sooo Cali and the Little Mule. Also had the burger, Sooo Cali-style. All three were great! Would definitely try other dogs. ... Make sure to check them out before the pop-up ends in September!

Vicky Z. added, "Super yummy hot dogs! ... Got the Little Mule, which was super yummy (as expected, since you can't go wrong with a simple fried egg, avocado, etc.), but am definitely curious to taste their more unique salsas and Thai curry dog!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dog Haus NYC is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
