Food & Drink

Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue

Dole is recalling packages of baby spinach due to a possible salmonella issue.

The recall includes 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag with a lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2) and 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell with a lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8).

Samples tested positive for salmonella in Michigan, forcing the company to make a recall in ten states - including New York and New Jersey.

The notice also lists the spinach was sold after it has expired.

Packages have "Best if used by" dates of August 5th.

Customers with questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit: FDA.gov.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citytrentonproduct recallsrecallshoppinggrocery storesalmonellaconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking pedestrian
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled pond
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
Man injured in shooting after dispute on Upper West Side
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
Show More
AccuWeather: Humidity returns
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
'The Watcher' house sells $400K less than purchase
Firefighters battle flames inside 2-story home in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News