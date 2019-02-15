FOOD & DRINK

Donut World makes Castleton Corners debut, with doughnuts and more

Photo: Michael R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score doughnuts, coffee and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Castleton Corners, called Donut World, is located at 11 Holden Blvd.

The shop offers made-to-order doughnuts. Choose your coating (vanilla, chocolate, glaze), your toppings (peanuts, Oreos, sprinkles) and a drizzle on top (hot fudge, raspberry, salted caramel) and more. (View all options here.)

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper V V. wrote, "This place is great. It has great service and the doughnuts are delicious. The spot has cold brew, cappuccino and espresso also."

Head on over to check it out: Donut World is open every day from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
