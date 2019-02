Donut World makes Castleton Corners debut, with doughnuts and more

A new spot to score doughnuts, coffee and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Castleton Corners, called Donut World , is located at 11 Holden Blvd.The shop offers made-to-order doughnuts. Choose your coating (vanilla, chocolate, glaze), your toppings (peanuts, Oreos, sprinkles) and a drizzle on top (hot fudge, raspberry, salted caramel) and more. (View all options here .)The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.Yelper V V. wrote , "This place is great. It has great service and the doughnuts are delicious. The spot has cold brew, cappuccino and espresso also."Head on over to check it out: Donut World is open every day from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.