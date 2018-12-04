FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Brooklyn gets a new food court: Hill Country Food Park

Photo: Esmeralda C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food court has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Downtown Brooklyn, called Hill Country Food Park, is located at 345 Adams St.

The food park features six stalls serving different cuisines, including barbecue, pizza, salad, tacos and doughnuts. It is a credit card-only establishment except for South Congress Coffee.

The new food court has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 26, wrote, "The Hill Country team just flipped their Brooklyn location into an entire food hall. It's a nice and open, bright layout. The pizza is really good, especially the Skye Pie with Kreuz Sausage. Come for a great quick breakfast, a satisfying lunch or an early dinner."

Yelper Steven M. added, "Great new, upscale, food court in Brooklyn. Hill Country Barbecue and Chicken take the lead, but there is something for everyone, including breakfast and salads and pizza and tacos. You could eat here every day for lunch and have something different."

Hill Country Food Park is now open at 345 Adams St., so swing on by to take a peek. Business hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
